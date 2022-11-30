One Poem by Sara E. Palmer

Overland Flow

The hill failed, in the rain

and blocked up the pipe under the road

—a twenty-four inch pipe, which should have been overkill—

jumbled silt and rock and large woody debris

all ponded up there, until it wasn’t,

until it burst, across the road, cut the bank, scoured out the ditch

three feet deep, stratified into horizons

organic, musty, and mineral,

rushed fast down a few thousand years

until it burst, a slurry of stone and swift water,

gray glacial till spread six inches deep through the stand,

swept up against the stems of hemlocks,

shredded sword ferns into dirty lace,

ground away mosses and stranded sticks in drifts

along shores that never were, before Monday;

scoured the creek out of its banks

and cut a new one eighty feet south,

already two feet deep.

Craig says he’d never seen anything like it

and he’s been in the woods since I was three.

It’s as well we didn’t put in that spur road, we agree,

it’s as well we haven’t sold the trees.