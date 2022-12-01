Butterfly shadow seen through leaf
News
·1 min read

Terrain.org Announces 2022 Pushcart Prize and John Burroughs Nature Essay Award Nominations

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our 2022 nominations for the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year, as well as our nominations for the 2023 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award, given annually for a published nature essay of outstanding natural history writing that presents vivid, first-hand, scientifically accurate accounts of aspects of nature.

Terrain.org Pushcart Prize XLVIII Nominations

Poetry

Nonfiction

Fiction

Terrain.org 2023 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award Nominations

 
Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!

