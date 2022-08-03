One Poem by Robert Hunter Jones

Coasting in Neutral

for Mike



1

There were simple rules. No seat belts. Begin

from a dead stop, idling in neutral, then lift

my foot from the brake and let gravity’s

Catholic marriage to friction take us down

North Lake Road at its own pace, me behind

the wheel of my parents’ ‘69 Electra, Mike

beside me, Newton riding shotgun in absentia.

Leisurely is one word for the way these

midnight trips began, their precise starting points

negotiated empiricism varied for mass

and wheel base, the necessary darkness

slipping past the windows as we picked up

speed, Mike passing the joint to me, hissing,

“Hit this sultry bitch before it’s too late!”

And yet, it never was entirely too late.

The pinched burn in fingers and lungs—

me steering left-handed, sputtering,

“Take it! We’re about to go genuine!”

Mike’s Alfred E. Newman grin opening

on his face like a weirdly happy flower.

We exhaled as one against the windshield,

the smoke curling back into our faces

like all the unasked questions.

“Sultry” was a word

Mike had learned at some indeterminate time

after Mrs. LeClaire kicked him out

of English class sophomore year for wearing

a wire coat hanger round his neck—an odd

last straw that sent him away from the world

of rowed desks into one of front

and back seats where “sultry” could be used

and used again like a pretty local girl

who might somehow take you over

the rumpled rise of train tracks at the edge

of town, around the corner past the grassy

airport landing strip, and right off into

the purported world.

But it never quite came

round that way, so there we were, coasting

into whatever waited underneath, hurtling

through the soundless dark, laughing—

because that was the viable option—

like the jack stowed in the enormous emptiness

of the trunk beside a bald spare tire.



2

Headlights and a bit of luck are all we need

to make the first corner, speedometer tipping

sixty now. We hurtle past the old growth fir

at the pullout above North Lake Bridge. Mike

shrieks, “Hug the ditch, bitch!”—my foot poised

in the dark above the brake, an apostate’s admission

that never quite touches down. Radials smoke

the double yellow and lateral drift takes us in

too deep. No oncoming lights make of luck

a virtue worth the bet in retrospect.

Now the hill

has emptied us out the bottom of the easy bit

at sixty-five, but the yellow diamond ahead

points its black right-angled arrow left; the square

beneath reads 25. Make that, and it’s a long straight

roll towards the stop sign at North Lake and Main

900 hundred yards ahead.

Mike’s pounding the dash,

leaping on the seat, howling like some hybrid creature

at large in a feckless world, the corner unbanked and closing

fast—well understood but unfriendly, ditched

at the edge—and everything depends on getting out

the other side at speed.

I cheat the center line, Mike’s face

pressed into that narrow angle where glass meets vinyl, straining

for the sheen of oncoming lights. Tires smoke left

to right, burning the fog line to the gravel shoulder—the ditch

a wet and toothless gash grinning up at the smear

of the Milky Way. And then

we’re through—

speedometer at 53, a number that could mean

seconds or years, the only question now

how far we would roll. Mike giggles, sits up, torches

another number, passes it my way. “Well steered

while ungeared,” he grins, cracks a window and sends

a stream of smoke into pre-dawn dark.



3

Now we roll the floodplain into town, Mike up

in the seat, affecting the prom queen wave, conducting

the cosmos to order by the rhythm of his embered wand

as we tick off the gridded streets—14th, Jerry Smith’s house,

a wild man, dead now decades; 13th, Gary Stevens, killed

a month later, drunk, head-on at the crest of Eel Lake hill;

10th, Gene Turner, three years later, tackles my brother Brad

in a no-pads pick-up game behind Lakeside Elementary, bruises

his brain, seeds the Parkinson’s still taking its time with him—

none of this known yet, but coming, surely closing

as we rolled on, aiming to violate the stop sign

at North Lake and Main—own the record unaware

of its consequent cost until the limit

we were coasting toward let us by to the other side—

the paved road giving way there to gravel, its quiet

diminishing applause beneath the tires

as we roll, slowly, to a stop.

Mike is subdued now—

looking out the window at Raylene’s house, the vague

swath of moonlight slanting over it. “A record,” he says,

looking at me with what might be sadness. Where were we

then? How had we gotten there? How much further

might we still need to go?