Four Poems by Rachel Richardson

Woodward Fire



In some places the fire passed

lightly, searing only the west

side of the trees, crawling

through grasses. What you know

you may not know.

The field was spared and we rejoiced.

Thus endeth the first lesson.

Creek Fire



The dark comes in on a girl’s tenth birthday.

Fire bearing feathers—no, ash.

It comes with its big breath,

sun without light. Cold morning

in the surrounding counties, everyone blinking,

looking around, phones lifted to the horizon.

Tamarack Fire



I upload again and again

the little circles on the map

representing their air—

(my children in their tents—)

cursing when red turns

to purple, praying to the god

I pray to, which is no god,

which is the vast smoky sky,

for orange, then yellow. Let me

be so bold as to pray

for green.

The fire was not

considered a danger when it

ignited on a rocky hilltop, and so

they let it burn. Wind, heat,

the big empty sky

gave it a path into the forest.

The Map is Not the Territory



Within that vast

triangle, land that appears

to be hanging only by a flimsy hinge

to the continent, the burn scars

having leveled the grasses, having pushed

the elk elsewhere up the ragged edge

for reeds, the hearts of some downed trees

still smolder. This is what I go for. To walk inside it,

to know what remains of the kingdom.