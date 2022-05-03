Hummingbird
One Poem by Patricia Caspers

Portrait of God as a Glittering of Hummingbirds

We are a fever of ruby gorget, a streak
of smoke-filtered sun on a cloudless morning

We are not the names you’ve given us

We are cups of cattail and willow,
wolf silk, moth silk, lichen and moss

We are nestled in a crook of blue oak,
delighting in the understory

We climb the blue ladder of sky,
plummet and trill our desire 

We are window reflection,
tabby’s paw, weight of bumblebee

We are all the names you’ve given us

We are bright nectar dilating the map of home,
autumn’s sudden frost

 

 

 

Patricia CaspersPatricia Caspers is the founding editor of West Trestle Review and the author of two full-length poetry collections: In the Belly of the Albatross (Glass Lyre Press, 2015) and Some Flawed Magic (Kelsay Press, 2021).

Read two poems by Patricia Caspers previously published in Terrain.org.

Header photo by finix8, courtesy Pixabay.

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.