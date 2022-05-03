One Poem by Patricia Caspers

Portrait of God as a Glittering of Hummingbirds

We are a fever of ruby gorget, a streak

of smoke-filtered sun on a cloudless morning

We are not the names you’ve given us

We are cups of cattail and willow,

wolf silk, moth silk, lichen and moss

We are nestled in a crook of blue oak,

delighting in the understory

We climb the blue ladder of sky,

plummet and trill our desire

We are window reflection,

tabby’s paw, weight of bumblebee

We are all the names you’ve given us

We are bright nectar dilating the map of home,

autumn’s sudden frost