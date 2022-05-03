One Poem by Patricia Caspers

Portrait of God as a Glittering of Hummingbirds
We are a fever of ruby gorget, a streak
of smoke-filtered sun on a cloudless morning
We are not the names you’ve given us
We are cups of cattail and willow,
wolf silk, moth silk, lichen and moss
We are nestled in a crook of blue oak,
delighting in the understory
We climb the blue ladder of sky,
plummet and trill our desire
We are window reflection,
tabby’s paw, weight of bumblebee
We are all the names you’ve given us
We are bright nectar dilating the map of home,
autumn’s sudden frost
Patricia Caspers is the founding editor of West Trestle Review and the author of two full-length poetry collections: In the Belly of the Albatross (Glass Lyre Press, 2015) and Some Flawed Magic (Kelsay Press, 2021).
Header photo by finix8, courtesy Pixabay.