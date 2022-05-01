More Than $4,000 Available in Terrain.org 13th Annual Contests in Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction

Terrain.org Contest Deadline: September 5, 2022

Terrain.org’s 13th Annual Contests in Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction are now open, and prizes this year include $1,000 each for a single grand prize winner in each genre plus $200 for each finalist in all genres. All submissions are considered for publication. $20 per submission.

Our award-winning judges this year are Sean Hill (poetry), Janisse Ray (nonfiction), and Kali Fajardo-Anstine (fiction).

View our full contest submission guidelines and submit and pay on Submittable.

About Our Judges

Poetry: Sean Hill

Sean Hill is the author of Dangerous Goods, awarded the Minnesota Book Award in Poetry, and Blood Ties & Brown Liquor, named one of the Ten Books All Georgians Should Read in 2015 by the Georgia Center for the Book. His numerous awards include fellowships from the Cave Canem Foundation, Stanford University, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Hill’s poems and essays have appeared in Callaloo, Harvard Review, New England Review, Orion, Oxford American, Poetry, Terrain.org, Tin House, and numerous other journals, and in nearly two dozen anthologies including Black Nature and Villanelles. He lives in Montana with his family and is currently a visiting professor of creative writing at the University of Montana.

Nonfiction: Janisse Ray

Janisse Ray is an American writer who explores the borderland of nature and culture. She has won an American Book Award, Pushcart Prize, Southern Bookseller Award, Southern Environmental Law Center Writing Award, Nautilus Award, and Eisenberg Award, among others; and has has been inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Her first book, Ecology of a Cracker Childhood, was a New York Times Notable Book. Her eighth book, Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans, was released in October 2021, with the paperback release set for August 2022. She lives and works inland from Savannah, Georgia.

Fiction: Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Kali Fajardo-Anstine is the author of the novel Woman of Light and the story collection Sabrina & Corina, a finalist for the National Book Award, the PEN/Bingham Prize, The Story Prize, and winner of an American Book Award. She is the 2021 recipient of the Metcalf Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and is the 2022/2023 Endowed Chair in Creative Writing at Texas State University.

Terrain.org 12th Annual Contest Winners

Poetry

Two Poems by Jennifer K. Sweeney

Judged by Ellen Bass



Nonfiction

“The Snake and the Sanctuary” by Melina Walling

Judged by Aimee Nezhukumatathil



Fiction

“The Frontier” by Sean Sam

Judged by Maurice Carlos Ruffin



