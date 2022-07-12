Letter to AmericaPoetry
Letter to America by Cati Porter

Dear America,

I am your daughter and
I am angry.

Born in a barn and
raised by wolves,

I have eaten
the porridge

and the plums
and I am not sorry.

You told me that
I can’t go home again

but it was you
who sold me a bridge

that was not yours,
then set it on fire.

 

 

 

Cait PorterCati Porter is the author of ten collections of poetry, most recently Novel and The Body at a Loss. She is executive director of the literary nonprofit Inlandia Institute and founding editor of Poemeleon: A Journal of Poetry. Learn more at www.catiporter.com.

Header photo by De Visu, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Cati Porter by Lloyd Porter.

