Letter to America by Cati Porter

Dear America,
I am your daughter and
I am angry.
Born in a barn and
raised by wolves,
I have eaten
the porridge
and the plums
and I am not sorry.
You told me that
I can’t go home again
but it was you
who sold me a bridge
that was not yours,
then set it on fire.
Cati Porter is the author of ten collections of poetry, most recently Novel and The Body at a Loss. She is executive director of the literary nonprofit Inlandia Institute and founding editor of Poemeleon: A Journal of Poetry. Learn more at www.catiporter.com.
Header photo by De Visu, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Cati Porter by Lloyd Porter.