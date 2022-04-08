One Poem by Lailah Dainin Shima

“Most of Your Body is Younger Than You Are” *

Who is the you that is older than most of your body,

meaning its self-replacing cells, also, the microbes

outnumbering them?

Perhaps you are the shape taken, like a bent tree

seeking sunlight. Or like an eddy, now coiled,

now unspooling. Still called water, still

called river. Or like the crush of dahlias

my neighbor tends and snips in a slim strip of soil,

their roots multiplying each summer, tubers

she unearths, after the first hard frost, shelters

in her basement all winter, in the garden, come June.

This late October morning, Orange Jewel petals

stretch open like cupped palms, graze my face,

drawing laughter up the stalk of my body,

from the darkness where it took refuge

that winter the burl was sliced from the stem

of my spine. What is this current older than root,

brighter than blossom, unfurling in the sun?



* Ed Yong: “Neurons Could Outlive the Bodies That Contain Them”.