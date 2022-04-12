One Poem by Charles Goodrich

Miracle Fatigue

When the blossoms of the winter camellia

glowing white as bone China cups

through the late-February afternoon gloom

don’t give rise

to even a glimmer of delight

I figure I’m just tired

of getting my spirit teased

by every trivial outburst of beauty.

But later when I notice

drops of dew

suspended from the fence wire,

each bead reflecting another whole world

like a necklace of disembodied gods’ eyes

and I don’t shudder or gasp,

I realize I’m suffering

revelation overload.

Yeah, I know: any moment’s

run-of-the-mill exquisiteness

will never come again,

but I just can’t seem to absorb

any more amazement. I’m sick of epiphanies,

weary of wonders.

Dear world, grant me

a few more weeks of restorative boredom.

Your glories will not be diminished

by the absence of my attention.

Come spring, with luck,

I’ll be porous again.