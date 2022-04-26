Four Poems by Kamella Bird-Romero

He Who Lit the Antlers Ablaze

hooves against my naval

did you hear the urgency to awaken our bond?

I grew within a womb that cared not carry me

breasts before brawn or sense, a scent to bugling bull

I grew, matured but not nurtured

hunted out of turn

then

I skinned the hide from your father forcefully

a stag’s heart tumbling

my fawn, lit the antlers ablaze

filtering down from the East by hundreds

set in the morning light, this sight of sheds dancing

I saw my son amongst the herd

while just a quickening

Take My Armor, Aim It High

Please dip your fingers into this sweet water and dribble

The droplets down the middle of your scalp

Please take all the eagles I’ve seen because they are plenty

Now pinch salt and pat the part that might sunburn

Touch your heels with it. One, two

Please take the warning given to me over fire one night

I need it not, so please take it unsolicited

Please smear your face with red paint and white dots and put it

Anywhere. I like my cheekbones, but you might favor your heart

Pick a woven basket hung on the walls flecked with spinach root

This one has mud and blood from a hard kneeling dance

It is for someone with strong knees, please, be my guest

The body is protected by minerals, earth’s friendliness

Take my shield, it is made of my own trust, skinned and tanned

Taught over my skeleton and deflecting

Now use this elm bow, her arrows, extra sinew in the pouch

Aim high. By instinct aim high.

Cup your hands and breathe in the armor, inhale

I will be here when you have found your own

Mountain Garb



she could pluck mountain passes between forefinger and thumb

strum them

toss tree skirts up, nose close to pine cones, sweeping up the Rocky range snowcaps

she was cleaning house

dusting off the mountains and the mother that slept through fifteen winters

Wake Up, Up, Up

scarves warmly keep necks from snapping

sloppily sliding down the side of a giant

intoxication was poured into her coffee, earmuffs, memory

she has a bruised tail bone from running

stumbling through the windchill flurry, out of the canyon

blurry, spinning, flipping out from under her mother’s frozen shoe

her forefinger and thumb could strum a flask instead of a mountain pass

but that is hibernation

now is time to Wake, Wake, Wake

in the elevation in the melting snow just make it muddy

we are fresh out of herbal remedies, the compass is broken

dropping down the side of winter

Turkeys, Bucks and Bulls

it was for approval. to show the woman who

came from the Jicarilla hills—I too could skin a buck

it was for the elk bugles, turkey calls, and deer tracks

that would be my son’s first language

it was so the sun had a companion at his rise

we would ride out together, waking the spruce

nudging the dirt with our toes, war cries, early morning lies

it was for buckshot sightings, crouching, breathe, blood, breathe

blessings given, blessings taken, a labor prayer

it was for the speed of skinning

the skill, the sense of some ancestral assurance

here was the leather, here was the sinew, here was the shed

I for myself

here was the fluff, here was the fan, here were the feathers

I shot for you

it was so we could chew the sap

it was for the viscera, the falcon mothers, vulture young

it was for the numb knuckles

it was for the death smell, the love smell

it was so the sun could nod every morning, but the Jicarilla woman never would