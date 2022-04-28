Three Poems by Nan Cohen

Meteor Crater

Arizona

A gaze across the crater is eaten

by emptiness. The rocks are every size,

only slightly weathered,

as if impact was minutes ago

and the silence the silence after tragedy,

mutely offering evidence

that an ordinary desert

may explode,

so that fifty thousand years later,

rocks look as if they had just been thrown.

The perimeter rises in a ridge

puckered like the edges of a wound.

Through a pair of fixed binoculars you see

that over there, on the opposite rim,

a rock stands on its end like a loaf of bread, looks

as if it would fit in a bag. But

a label on the instrument says this is

a HOUSE SIZE ROCK.

Out of every crack,

a tough little plant is forcing itself.

The whole place feels like a lesson in grief.

And, sweeping across it, a punishing wind.

Cabin

Time is not always a slow river:

sometimes there are

lakes in it,

places you can row out, even at night,

hearing, at the surface, sounds of water,

and sensing, underneath,

tall silences.

For years, we changed nothing in the cabin, yet

saw it all grow older. And ourselves.

But I kept coming, hoping for a while

to be still, to row across

the surfaces of my own mind.

Yet here, still,

I feel time’s slow eddy,

as if some obstruction snags me from below,

not stilling, but letting me revolve—

relief to move without a destination,

even to swim, briefly,

in that temporary pond.

Feel

When a wave of grief unfurls,

is my body the beach it washes,

my mind a shorebird running

from the noisy line of foam?

That is one way to describe it—

but sometimes my mind and body tumble

together under the break, caught,

not knowing which is which until

the water retreats and they stand up together.

I begin to think my interest in grief

is perhaps a form of my interest in love.

I don’t know why I find one easier to believe,

unmistakable as the taste of salt on the lips,

or, in the mouth, the grainy feel of sand.