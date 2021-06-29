Two Poems by Suzanne S. Rancourt

concentric interpretation

two ants carry the dead

over rocks,

calcite viscera

connecting roots and arid plants to soil

vertical

they worked together

like their race

depended on it

This Forest Is Thick With Life,

And Painted Green With Shadows

Dandelion seeds swarm—hover—

comet along the Forget-Me-Not Milky Way

their star blossoms

nebula around the stone alter at the Lodge

Rain smells before Thunder arrives

precedes wind that scatters mosquitos

drives Mayflies onto coffee cup lids

twists branches—forces leaves to belly up

Struck by reflection at how all this moves through

the plane that makes it so

the “As” in “As Above, So Below”

but what is that, this space, that turns into this

Forget-Me-Nots spill their poured path to follow

Dandelions together even when dispersed

incidents constellate

Christmas, 1975

Love—I would rather have some than none



