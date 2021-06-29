Two Poems by Suzanne S. Rancourt

concentric interpretation
two ants carry the dead
over rocks,
calcite viscera
connecting roots and arid plants to soil
vertical
they worked together
like their race
depended on it
This Forest Is Thick With Life,
And Painted Green With Shadows
Dandelion seeds swarm—hover—
comet along the Forget-Me-Not Milky Way
their star blossoms
nebula around the stone alter at the Lodge
Rain smells before Thunder arrives
precedes wind that scatters mosquitos
drives Mayflies onto coffee cup lids
twists branches—forces leaves to belly up
Struck by reflection at how all this moves through
the plane that makes it so
the “As” in “As Above, So Below”
but what is that, this space, that turns into this
Forget-Me-Nots spill their poured path to follow
Dandelions together even when dispersed
incidents constellate
Christmas, 1975
Love—I would rather have some than none
Header photo by Bellezza87, courtesy Pixabay.