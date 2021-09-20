One Poem by Samantha Leigh Futhey

To the Boys and Girls Sleeping Beside Their Show Cows at the Iowa State Fair

Like you, I wish for assurance, the steadiness

of a cow’s stomach rising and falling

like a balloon through hay dust, lifting

toward barn rafters, drifting gently

back down. A confidence in the logic

of ripening fruit, that the sun will always

sweeten peaches to their fall. Around you

Iowa showcases optimistic futures,

Round-Up ready, GMO seeds their prize steer.

It’s hard to promise so much, children.

If first place winners live longer, then

how much longer? And the runners-up?

When the time comes, will your fathers

sell off your futures for steaks or

shoot them in the head behind the barn?

I wish my father held the rifle to my future’s

head, gave her an ultimatum. Instead,

he let the skinny heifer, yellow as dawn’s haze,

wander through gaps in the fence. I tracked

her progress in rain-burdened grass, her hoof prints

dissolving in the woods. Children,

rest your thumbs on the cow’s neck—push

against the pulse. So fragile, like the blonde hair

lank on your foreheads, your bodies breathing

in time with your animals. How long before

your corn cobs file in rows for judgment?

Who holds the knife and scorecard meant for you?