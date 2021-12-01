Two Poems by Natalie Staples

Alice Makes a Crown

If you go there,

wear bittersweet

in your hair.

Winter’s little harvest;

the wolf is in

the forest.

It was dark

inside the wolf.

She sang for a heart—

to beat, to crack open.

Alice was born

with her foot in

her mouth.

No one cut

the bitch’s belly;

she crawled out.

Wolves gave her

a bed of dandelions,

a dense sunflower.

She woke up in the forest.

She fell asleep in Wonderland.

She howled to the top of Everest:

Rabbit, rabbit

gave her luck

for the whole year.

Alice Out of Wonderland

Here I am anything

but loved.

My feet don’t fit. I’m too

tall to sleep

in the gray love seat,

its leather

casing. Why did I fall back

through the portal?

My brush rabbit is gone,

burrowed all the hay for a bright carrot,

its green tuft.

Most moved on

from wonder’s playing cards,

the black of spades.

They left me to dream alone, to tuck

myself in—a little everlasting.

Why did I fall back

to gray minutia?

She won’t help me

find the key. They kept talking about

nothings—

television and old stories

from years ago

with the furor as if they happened yesterday.

The geese are calling,

weaving a straight V

above the flying buttresses.

If only I had wings

to lift and fly.

Maybe I could dive through

the window pane

sneak into the house of dreams,

where there are children reading,

where no one calls me a child.