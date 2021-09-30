Three Poems by Matt Rader

Arrow-Leaf Balsamroot

I was lost. A shadow

covered the sky

like a runner. Then more

shadows, a pack

reeling in

a tired animal.

I closed my eyes.

There, the umber eye

of the balsamroot

looked back

its arrow leaves

pointing in all directions.

The tired animal

was not the sky,

but the first shadow,

running. Every part

of the balsamroot

is edible

I told the sagebrush

and the many grasses

gathered around us.

They all knew

about the giant reactor

the balsamroot

modelled its flower on.

My daughter

might have drawn that

I said, meaning

the bright yellow rays

we call petals,

meaning the sun

bleeding out

across the empty sky.

Bitterroot (I)

Work is holy

my teacher said

looking out a window

at the empty expanse

of our poems.

Beyond

where he could see,

in the arid, brush steppe

above the city

of Yakima, Washington,

the bitterroot

turned on

its primus of pink

and white light

a few hundred feet

from the interstate.

I’d worked 40 years

to see a thing

so perfectly tuned

and burning clear

below a sky’s blue flame.

Once a rattlesnake,

the colour of Yakima

earth lifted the ancient,

holy light of her rattle

toward me.

Through the window

in her cage, I watched

the whole desert

undulate

down the hollow,

coiled length

of her body.

Snow Light

The children

are frozen

around the animal

of night. I slit the belly

and out spills

snow

like winter swans

wicking rain,

like cash money

of an empire

emptied of history,

like all the pale babies

and all the pale dead

drifting slowly

to Earth

again. It’s what

you can do with a knife

that big, that sharp

and made

of light. My daughter

receiving the host

of sky on her tongue.

Everything is

sexual. I’m sorry.

I go out into the museum

of darkness

where light performs

as light across the sheets

of snow shrouding

the statuary of homes,

the formless bushes

of shadow and bunch-

grass. I come from

nothing, goes the story

of the night

and the winter,

the riches of the lilac

leaves scattered

like memory,

like conversation.

In the dark,

when I close my eyes

it gets brighter.

I know if the ice crystals

on the blacktop,

the rippling waves

of glass

we call windows, the full

spectrum of light

spilling

from a television set

in a stranger’s eyes.

If all you hear

is I’m sorry.

And rippling waves.

And formless shadows.

The air is self-

healing. That’s what

you can do

with a hand that big,

that tender, that can reach

the sky. The alms

of stars,

the purse of moon-

light. All the pale

fractals

drifting crazily.

I’m unfinished,

bewildered

by how far I can travel

away from myself

inside

myself. The three-legged

dog, its stream

of steaming light

in the corner

of the museum

beneath a streetlamp

in pixels of snow. Snow’s

memory for footprints,

me walking home

and walking away

from home

past the squat black

shape of garbage cans

lined up like pawns

along the street,

past the block

of schoolyard

chain link

quoting the sky

of snowflakes,

in the companionship

of cold, with its thousand

meanings, its luxury

of ice, its thinness

of air, its snow light

that is nothing

hardening

in your hair. I know

if winter swans

in a field of grubs,

if daylight’s

children spilling

onto the bleach green

of snow, the eyes

that are rocks,

that outlast

the body,

the jet plane’s

undulating cape

of sound passing through

me as nothing

but undulating sound,

the chess pieces

of my daughter’s teeth,

her open mouth

collecting

the offerings

of snow,

its poverty, its abundance.

It’s what you can do

with an animal

that hungry, that holy,

and composed

of stars. I turn out

the lights. Through

window shadows

I watch snow

move like thought

across the mutable glass,

signal noise

dissolving the edge

of things,

car hood, road verge,

the halo

of the basketball hoop

hovering

above the driveway,

its locution

of capital

and games. If each

disruption

of the pattern

is a new pattern.

The swans battering

air. The face of chaos

in the helix of snow.

If I’m an animal

picking ice

from your hair.

I’m making myself

a blade

out of everything

I see. I’m closing my eyes.

I’m seeing the light.