Two Poems by Catherine Stearns

Gathering Leaves in a Pandemic

Alone, or in clumps under the trees,

they embrace our wanton mash-ups:

a car chassis wallowing in a yard,

attractive nuisance ladders angled

toward a repurposed church, condom

wrappers under a last bright dahlia.

We choose the prettiest ones at first,

absolute hues, as if year after year

we would come to this day without

holes or spots, leaf gall, leaf rot

or white blight, as if we would not

be spent by our losses before

a western sky ditches the gold

for the good old humus of earth.

Sonogram

Where does it come from,

what we imagine? You,

little zygote, direct and actual link

blooming in all directions—

you too will root around

for brighter light. I picture you

now in a single brushstroke

head, neck, shoulders

precise, adjusting, unrestrained

hatching of a hiddenmost heart

with a burst of beats always new

and a murmuration of echoes.

Already you form layers

of deeper and nearer pasts,

weaving relations like the folds

of a dress, like imbricated roof tiles,

like fossils coinciding

with different species of birds.

Little goose, little dove

holed up inside, what do you know

of unconsoling history?

Yesterday’s snow overflows the ground

leveling us by its scale of need.

And yet, you come. You,

who flower from within

like memory, like a mind

feeling its way as though blind.

Like purple-blue morning glories

pouring over, under and through.

We can peg the stems in falls of sun

or rain—I’ll show you—

any given earth will do.

With a quote from Marianne Moore’s “The Mind is an Enchanting Thing.”