Letter to America by Lisa Fay Coutley

Letter to the Aftermath

There was a time before this screen

though our bodies only remember it

like a room with a wall where once

there were portholes. Light no longer

falling over some lovers slouched

shoulders in the tub. I made a garden

& still I wasn’t happy—one hundred

sunflowers & the only screaming

I heard was mine. A hole, core deep.

A detonation waiting. The morning

I felt most lost from myself I could

no longer hear my plants in bloom.

I erased my Someday list. Clouds were

just clouds. I tried to remind myself

crows won’t eat their dead. Instead

they gather around a body in silence

or raucous. Whether you believe they

grieve there, sometimes moments

sometimes days, or you believe they

gather data to avoid their own demise

says everything your family needs

to know about you. I believe Earth

will be the last mammoth to flower,

who decided one chance to weapon

her beauty is simply not enough.

What if that is the only story

we have to tell you, the voice

of our planet so quiet inside us

we could never see her breathing

from space is a heart beating

& it was always going

to be too late.