Flowers embroidered onto denim
Letter to AmericaPoetry
Letter to America by Kris Becker

Essential

The faded denim
a-line skirt
trimmed with ivory
eyelet lace

and embroidered
all over
in a pattern
of flowers and leaves

just reaches
the top of my dark
winter boots

hand-me-downs
from my mother
who has survived
capitalism mostly
and no longer
dresses for work

 

 

 

Kris BeckerKris Becker lives and writes in Port Townsend, Washington. She holds an MFA in poetry from Syracuse University, and her poems and translations have appeared in Calyx, Willow Springs, Two Lines, and Earth’s Daughters.

Header image by bloom, courtesy Shutterstock.

Read other Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published by Terrain.org and Trinity University Press.
