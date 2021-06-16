Letter to America by Kris Becker

Essential
The faded denim
a-line skirt
trimmed with ivory
eyelet lace
and embroidered
all over
in a pattern
of flowers and leaves
just reaches
the top of my dark
winter boots
hand-me-downs
from my mother
who has survived
capitalism mostly
and no longer
dresses for work
Kris Becker lives and writes in Port Townsend, Washington. She holds an MFA in poetry from Syracuse University, and her poems and translations have appeared in Calyx, Willow Springs, Two Lines, and Earth’s Daughters.
Header image by bloom, courtesy Shutterstock.