One Poem by Greg Wrenn

Elegy with Horse and Nest

for Brian, 1984-2014



On my camera yesterday

I hit the wrong button and your island

was erased: the tide pool where, floating,

we talked about our mothers;

the weird trough, made of lava,

behind your papayas—if you could turn over

one of its tadpoles again, the belly

would still be a fleck

of corroded mirror, breathing, so ugly

it’s beautiful,

unable to reflect back the world.

The napping horse

is gone too. Deleted. To reach him

I hiked up the peak alone in sandals,

past false cairns that got me lost.

I never told you how scared I was,

not knowing where to step next

as a storm blew in… He was lying on his side.

I got too close. He woke with a puff

and stood up in the rain. He looked away,

too proud to be curious.

I refused to sing to him. Now I’ll never

know for sure, while he twitched

from dreaming and the flies,

if all four hooves were pointing my way.

What his shadow was like

on the drained bog. How much of his mane

covered his eyes.

But to reach that grave

all we had to climb was a hill.

The grave was empty, I do remember that,

except for a hornet nest,

empty, big as your head,

with a grain like that of birch.

It was the underside I couldn’t stop

shooting, vents for body heat,

as you read in the shade.

How many holes were there,

in what pattern?

What did the top look like?

It was a bit like our home:

made with mouths, honeyless—



lost noose

salt

& hail



you did it darling

but you’re not at rest