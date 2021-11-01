fbpx
Letter to America by Brent Ameneyro

One Poem

Frantic Ghosts

We drove into the velvet desert sky,

asleep with our eyes open. The shadowed
       sagebrush appeared in our headlights
             like fleeting childhood memories.

The glowing road lifted past the headlights,
       into our eyes as each rectangular white line
             was a page turning in our minds.

Clouds curled over the mountains
       as a young girl warned us of floods
             on the Texas highway.

The little crosses with flowers on the side
       of the road stopped popping up,
             replaced by machines

methodically drawing the black blood
       of the earth out.

Pockets of fog and rain introduced the dark.
       A purple cloud flashed above an eternal flame.
             Everywhere we looked was a new display

of paranormal light. The longer we drove
       under the starless sky—as hundreds of miles
             of not yet tumbling tumble weeds

turned into city lights—the more we forgot
       about the mundane daylight, the monotonous
             routines of everyone in the disappearing cities.

One day this will all return to desert,
       and all the frantic ghosts vibrating in the oleander
             turning branches into bones and leaves into flesh

might finally find peace.

 

 

 

Brent AmeneyroBrent Ameneyro’s poetry has been published in The Fourth River, Hispanic Culture Review, and elsewhere. He is the recipient of the 2019 Sarah B. Marsh Rebelo Excellence in Poetry, 2020 San Miguel Poetry Week Fellowship, and 2021 SRS Research Award for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice.

Header photo by zhengzaishuru, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Brent Ameneyro by Kent Ameneyro.
