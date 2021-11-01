Letter to America by Brent Ameneyro

Frantic Ghosts

We drove into the velvet desert sky,

asleep with our eyes open. The shadowed

sagebrush appeared in our headlights

like fleeting childhood memories.

The glowing road lifted past the headlights,

into our eyes as each rectangular white line

was a page turning in our minds.

Clouds curled over the mountains

as a young girl warned us of floods

on the Texas highway.

The little crosses with flowers on the side

of the road stopped popping up,

replaced by machines

methodically drawing the black blood

of the earth out.

Pockets of fog and rain introduced the dark.

A purple cloud flashed above an eternal flame.

Everywhere we looked was a new display

of paranormal light. The longer we drove

under the starless sky—as hundreds of miles

of not yet tumbling tumble weeds

turned into city lights—the more we forgot

about the mundane daylight, the monotonous

routines of everyone in the disappearing cities.

One day this will all return to desert,

and all the frantic ghosts vibrating in the oleander

turning branches into bones and leaves into flesh

might finally find peace.