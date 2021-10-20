One Poem by Laura Winter

Bristle Cone White Mountain Meditation

Alive in thin breath,

winded and windy with

quick pace of chest;

always prevailing winds within the wind.

Ear wind scours noise,

chisels and fine-tunes voice.

Hands, the better ears,

release voice that wind steals

and shoves into

wrinkles of land;

a gift to the insects that keep us clean.

Mouth opens again,

wind grabs before sounds form,

plunges and stuffs utterance

back to where it came from.

That’s not how trees talk it says.

Lay the palm of ear

on scoured tracks of trunk,

fissures of skin,

2,000 years of living,

let fingers flex into trails of that life.

Shed weight to the wind sweep.

Seep into the crags of its time.

Hands, how does wind say heart,

heart, how do we hold

our brief moment of one.