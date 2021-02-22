Three Poems by Kristy Gledhill

How Flat?

Flat land. Flat as a long-drawn breath.

Flat as the muscular skin of the river, snaking—

opaque, brown, smelling of catfish mud—

through the rich bottomland it helped flatten.

Flat as Grampa’s rock-rimmed farm pond, flat-blue face

in purled October fog. Flat-tire flat. Enough-to-make-you-cry

flat when you first learn what foothills are. Flat as the soccer fields

backing the school property up to the beans. So flat

you’re raking dead leaves from three counties over. Flat as the voice

of the teenager shoving a chili dog at you

through the Frosty Boy window. So flat you can’t forget

where you’re going. Dirt-clod fight flat. Flatter than the can

of Bud Lite rolling around in the pickup bed.

Woodchuck heaven flat.

Flat as an autodrive combine. Trucker-hat flat. Flat as the math

it takes to calculate how long it’ll take you to get there.

Ditchbank snowdrift flat. So flat this road crosses the state line

without blinking. Back-of-the-hay-mow, hay-baling flat. Flatbed flat.

Friday night football field flat. Flat as the middle school choir.

Flat as I make myself, lying in the grass, trying to get how flat.

So flat the rise above the filtration pond is worn to bare dirt

on the first snow day. Mudflap flat. Swamp-bottom flat.

Can-a-Skoal-in-your-back-pocket flat.

I’d-give-you-directions-but-why-don’t-I-just-point flat.

Flat like it’s been steamrolled, pressed and hung on the line.

Pumpkin-patch flat, squash grown fat with the flatness.

Broken-down windmill, sugar-beet growing flat. Flat like this joke:

What did the river say to the two hills? The two whats?

Flat like that.

Sub-Surface

The boulder, just submerged, suggests

something about volume, clarity, depth,

flow. Something the river can’t say.

The bobbing snag—jagged limb

sworn to its drowned mother trunk—

How much can be tolerated?

The cut bank—its cupped palm

guiding the very force that diminishes it,

pulls bare-root trees long down its smooth

face—a deep devotion.

What is it to know a thing

by what it holds? By what it

wears down? What it allows?

Say, then, what parts the undertow,

lingers in the eddies, steadies the

reckless meander, stands firm

in the current’s unbound roll.

Home at Hand



Even here—a continent’s pealed expanse away—

you know to say thistle, sumac, sassafras; mix

silt-laced floodplain clay with beechnut litter,

hickory loam. When you have sat in it and gotten

your jeans muddy, your lips chapped by it,

when you have cried over the upturned face

of a late summer wild carrot, kept company

with tattered October monarchs, when cardinal

and jay—shriek and looping trill—curl

in a tight place behind your ear, the words come:

thistle, sumac, sassafras. Your hand finds

the acorn cushioned in the moss.