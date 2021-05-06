Four Poems by Kim Stafford

Harp accompaniment by Bethany Lee.

Beautiful Redundancy

Every willow leaf, aching into green

from its crimson stem, offers another lovely

imperfection among these millions along

the round-stone bank dressing clear streams

that are built of rain-seeds, all of like mind,

flowing so the water knife

may cut through mountains and whittle

sand pebbles the ants raise into their

glittering pyramid studded with blue flowers so

microscopic they bring me stunned to my knees

to whisper holy, holy, holy.

Why this profligate redundancy of beauties

everywhere I turn—the old leaf gone to lace,

the new sprout small as a comma

each seed hurls toward the sky?

Birdsong, rain-glisten, snail-whirl, butterfly

unfurling her spiral tongue—it must be

a kind of merciless democracy of beauties

voting for our attention, every child

open-mouthed in wonder.

To not see this is to die a little.

To not hear, not touch is to be tyrannized.

To not defend this is to be complicit

with sorrow, with fear, in betrayal of earth.

I say send your pleasure hungry forth

to be stunned by every leaf

from the crimson wand of willow

aching green.

Light in Earth

The physiological and ecological function

of fungal bioluminescence has not been

established with certainty.





After dusk, when full dark descends,

step into the forest without your light

to seek the light you find: not

starlight high, no mechanical

shine by human cleverness, but

lit fungi firing up their green

glow from gloom.

From the lineage of Omphalotus,

from the lineage of Neonothopanus,

from Armillaria and Mycenoid, from

the newly named Lucentipes lineage,

begin to see fungi seeding light in darkness,

bioluminescent forest denizens with lit spores

ferrying their lanterns on the wind to spawn

tiny twinkling kingdoms, to send their filaments

illuminate into earth, carving darkness into lace.

Eager everywhere, tendrils dig their fire

into duff and down, fabric embroidered

with dusty luminescence deep in earth,

blunt tip of each thread probing darkness,

the miner’s lamp of life seeking to sip

mineral clay through all interstices

into collective resonance.

You’ll need the dark to see. You’ll need

humility. Without not knowing how it works,

how can you apprehend such silence,

such soft efficiency everywhere in earth,

your smudge-lit finger reaching down

to touch the fruiting body damp and cold

with ancient boundless vigor?

Puddle Jumper

From above, old Earth offers a cartography of troubles

for any long-flyer beating north or south—duck,

swan, swallow, hawk, owl or wren—

peering down to the red-lit blur of roads,

cities bristling with blinding light, freeway web,

tangle of wires tethered to slave trees, ancient

marsh gone to blacktop skin, the lacy skein

of the river’s former wanderings now bound

in a run of fast water—but there, in a glittering seam

somehow left beside the highway, two ducks

freighted with fatigue find a watery remnant

yet beckoning, and they veer down in a stall,

fall from the sky and splash a gash

into a patch of heaven.

Beside the frenzied roads, or left between fields,

or in some margin forgotten by human cleverness

two ducks in a ditch stitch one shred of Eden

to another, and another, and another,

seeking episodes of refuge for wild refugees.

In spite of all we’ve done wrong,

the beauty is this for duck and swan,

for fox and mouse, owl and butterfly—

there are these lands yet wild in coalition

that hold enough for all in knit thickets, meadows,

prairies, lazy streams and brimming earth,

nest of an acre, or a field, a grove, or a watershed.

Human wisdom shall be judged by two ducks

in a ditch lifting off and flying high

to look down on what we’ve left for them,

and for our own young kin.

Enough

Where the young river broke over stones

we stood captive to the small dun bird bobbing

and trilling, chanting, surging song inside

the booming bell where it gripped

a water hump sliding over a boulder

in a sheen, then peering under, splitting

the flow to know below the shine

what caddis crawled. It dipped

and sang, we stood statue, arrested

by the wild water song feathered in gray,

and I felt—enough, that’s enough this life

has been, coming to this.

But walking on along the frosted path

the wan sun made shine, I felt the old

greed come back—to feel more, to see

and savor more before I slip under

the lip of the visible to fly dark

waters into origin.