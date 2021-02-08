Three Poems by Heather Swan

While the World Burned On

for Lailah



The geese shot across the water

like a squadron, a line of them,

two feet above the surface. We were

caught in their path, my canoe

merely a shape cut out

of the gathering gray light of dusk.

We watched them coming

between lake and sky, mirror images

of their bodies just below them

as they grew larger and larger,

unwavering, passing us close enough

that the sound of their wings

pressing against the wind

left us gasping, awakened

from the spell you had cast

with your poem moments before

about your dead son—

that had us floating only

on the cavernous grief,

his bones silting in the spring,

your empty hands, my own dead

returning, while the hole

left by the virus widened

beneath us like the dark water,

and the palimpsest

of the many violences

was suddenly so clear and

we were descending.

We were out of time, meaning,

not in it, but then a breath later,

the moonlight flickered

on the surface of the water, and

that sound of wings, and we were back

in the boat, the geese pulling us forward

as they did the impossible—

not stopping, but flying on together,

though the air was thick with dread

and there was so very little light.

Pesticide IV: Synapse

In the canned fruit aisle of Walmart,

he reaches for apricots the way

one might reach for a robin’s egg,

with a slowness akin to reverence.

His gait does not fail him today,

and I can almost pretend there’s

no Parkinson’s. It’s work, though,

he says. He has to tell his knee to bend

and when. Tell his arm to reach.

The disease steals the art

of the synapse, steals the body

a bit at a time. His paintings

never mourned. One winter in

Wisconsin, after months of gray days,

his studio blossomed in canvases

covered with colors we had all forgotten.

Still he dreams of painting.

In frozen foods, he chooses

chicken stir fry, cherry pie, pasty.

One day he called me early

in the morning, shocked to learn

he could crack an egg. Mornings

he still has his hands. Lately his voice

has been tissue-paper thin, so every word

has weight. Back at his studio

where he has chosen to live, I help

him carry the groceries inside. Today

when I leave, he gives me a painting

he knows I’ve loved—the red one

with the handprint hidden amid

birdwings. Birds caught in the updraft,

he tells me. Being carried. Rising.

Crop Duster

I.

At dawn, an airplane roars over

the rooftop, close enough

to shake the windows,

close enough to wake her,

and a rattle is set loose

in her body. Adrenalin

raises her head, and she listens.

The whine of the engine

trails off, but then arcs,

accelerates, grows louder.

Grabbing her baby girl,

she races downstairs.

Is the pilot suicidal?

She opens the door,

steps outside, her child

flattened to her chest.

The sound deafens now

as the airplane sheers

the tips of the pines,

bearing down again

on her home. Not until

it is shrinking away

does she feel the mist

settling on her skin.

Wanting to wretch,

she reels back in,

rushes to find faucets

for rinsing.



II.

“Residents: Spraying will begin in early May, weather dependent. Trained pilots will treat approximately 1,235 acres in 8 counties as part of the 2007 gypsy moth suppression program… Some people with severe allergies may wish to avoid areas to be sprayed on the day that spraying occurs.”



III.

A lump in the little

girl’s neck swells

to the size of a mango.

She is too young

to be afraid. Doctors

take measurements

and needle her arms,

but find no solid answer.

Does she have allergies? Yes.

Has she suffered from asthma? Yes.

The mother mentions the plane

and the mist just 2 weeks before.

And the neighbors sprayed

their lawns then, too.

There is no evidence

chemicals were the cause.

Surgery is the solution.

If the gland does not go down,

we’ll cut it out.

But there is no way to prove

the root cause.



IV.

“Recognizing Pesticide Poisoning:

Mild poisoning or early symptoms of acute poisoning: headache, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, restlessness, nervousness, perspiration, nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of weight, thirst, moodiness, soreness in joints, skin irritation and irritation of eyes, nose and throat.

Moderate poisoning or early symptoms of acute poisoning: nausea, diarrhea, excessive saliva, stomach cramps, excessive perspiration, trembling, no muscle coordination, muscle twitches, extreme weakness, mental confusion, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, coughing, rapid pulse, flushed or yellow skin and uncontrollable crying.

Severe or acute poisoning: fever, intense thirst, increased rate of breathing, vomiting, uncontrollable muscle twitches, pinpoint pupils, convulsions, inability to breathe and unconsciousness.

The appearance of symptoms may be sudden and dramatic or may be delayed, but usually occur within 12 hours. Chronic poisoning occurs as the result of repeated, small, non-lethal doses through a longer period of time. Many symptoms may appear such as nervousness, slowed reflexes, irritability or a general decline of health.”

– Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service



V.

Gypsy moth

caterpillars

die as quickly

as those of all

the other butterflies

and moths who

are in the range

of fumigation.



VI.

In the faded photo,

the two tiny girl children,

grin in the sunlight,

chins glistening with

juice, the paler one

holding a peach

by her cheek.

Like a measuring stick

for her lymph gland.



VII.

“… the CEO of Monsanto, Hugh Grant’s response was to claim that ‘numerous regulatory agencies have assessed glyphosate and all of them have found glyphosate to be safe.’

… Currently, 300 million pounds of glyphosate are applied each year to American farms.

… In general, chemical companies can claim ‘safe’ equals ‘not toxic,’ meaning it won’t kill a human in 96 hours.

… Regardless of Monsanto’s definition of safe, hundreds of studies have recently shown a wide variety of harm from glyphosate-based herbicides, including neurotoxicity, liver disease, thyroid disorders, endocrine disruption, birth defects, testes and sperm damage, growth of breast cancer cells, increased non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the destruction of gut bacteria which leads to numerous autoimmune diseases and autism symptoms, and more.”

– The Hill, March 17, 2017



VIII.

At twelve, the girl

is taller than her mother.

Friends tease her

about the scar on her neck

which looks to them

like a love bite. This spring,

her white blood cells surged,

her feet turned blue,

her temperature spiked

and spiked again.

Tremors rocked

her body. Plus nosebleeds.

Lethargy. Vomiting.

The doctors tested her

for autoimmune disorders.

No connection,

her mother reassured

herself when her daughter

was stable again. Mornings

she does what she can:

organic oranges,

organic eggs,

organic bread.