Three Poems by Cassy Dorff

A Morning at the Barn Prepares Me for Nuptials



I rise before dawn

I pull into the pasture and walk

up the hill. Have you ever seen the sun

rise on a horse’s butt? He is white but horse people

never call horses white so he is

grey. After dumping sweet

feed into his bucket

I stand at his girth and rest

my arms across his hilly

topline. My cheek presses into his withers—

dewy dusty salt of his earth.

The sun’s slow yolking of his fetlocks,

then tail, then his entire

hindquarters and my

outstretched hand.

I could sleep.

Rhythmic munching a white noise from my grey horse.

Tomorrow I will walk

down an imaginary aisle in an open field

in grey pants. You’ll glow marigold as our parents

stand like oaks pressing the divine. And

maybe marriage will feel as easy

and unbroken as the sun

blending my body into the soft

belly of another being.

It Begins Again

after Jericho Brown and Margaret Renkl



I wake. I am braver in the mornings

yet the shimmering world is not my own

like shimmering waxwings are not my own

my neighbor’s long cough rakes against the cold

his hurt shines brightly in the morning cold

we will never get to choose our last day

I kneel in cool grasses to save this day

and howl for help from impermanent stars

can we at least attempt to save the stars?

it’s too easy to lament a short life

watch: the bright six weeks of a monarch’s life

let’s lick the peaches, where we once began

and bring the hope from where we once began

I am braver in the mornings. I wake.

Dog’s Last Woods Bath

Poked by bramble

bloody fingers soak

your ashes in the flora

of the Lost Pine Forest.

My mind is lined

with the trails you sprinted,

huffing new clouds into

the air and daring

to be lost.