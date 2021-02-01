One Poem by Al Maginnes



Landscape Rising from Solitude

If you drive the country roads

around here, you will find old barns

holding fast against the gravity

of gentrification, their wood

worn gray as twilight, boards gone

like the teeth in a friend’s mouth,

those absences that become

all you can see when he smiles.

Time’s erosion leaves little

to smile about as nails loosen

their grip in wood’s fabric.

Those structures were built

with the help of neighbors or men

hired for a few days’ labor.

Once each of those nails gleamed

bright as a new moon.

There are a thousand parallels

for the empty bed, the house

devoured by silence. It takes

a while and a then a while longer

to live as though you are

your single tenant, to find

the narrative that is more than

a drone of loss. For weeks

after the slow crumbling

of my first marriage, I slept

on the couch, the television

she left behind dim accompaniment

to addled sleep. One night,

a story returned, shared

by a friend during his divorce.

A kinsman, too distant to own

a name, found himself expelled

from his house after decades

of blasphemy and hard drinking.

Across the road, he built

a madman’s lean-to out of

limbs and scrap wood, any trash

that provided the illusion

of shelter. From there he could

rise from solitary hibernation

and harangue the woman

who had borne and raised his children,

then closed the door when

prayer provided no further comfort.

Drunk on home-brewed wine

or whiskey, he yelled his soul empty

at the house he nailed the roof on,

and painted, that sat now,

complete in its silence.

Some days he stood in the road

to tell any who passed

of her perfidy. That story,

like his voice, is lost in wind

and mud, in the collapse

of his habitat. Now it dwells

only in the wordless humming

that sleeps in us, a near silence

roused only by trespass,

like the machine-whine of wasps

I nearly walked into once

as I explored a barn beginning

its fall. I backed out, stepping

into the solitude of my body.

And one night, inside the same body,

I found myself leaning

against the wall at a party,

a party so like others

I had no reason to speak.

Better to pull myself away

from the wall, find my coat, walk

to the house where the quiet paused

at my entrance, then stirred

like the sleep-drugged companion

who half-smiles and makes room

so you can at last lie down.