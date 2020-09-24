One Poem by William Wright

To a Minor Chinese Poet of the Kunlun Mountains

In your ancient and final hour,

when the moon scraped the horizon,

no longer a white fire

to guide you to the village of willows,

the ink had run dry,

your blood heavy, your spine

curved as the arc of distant lanterns.

When you sat, then collapsed into snow,

your strange verse fled

unperturbed down glacial streams

and into the starlit valley,

teeming with the glowing red fish

that drifted through your dreams.

So it is true no politicians ever championed

your scrolls that flashed

like dying stars

on which the eight immortals cast

their narrow immutable gaze.

So the villagers of Xinjiang

still swing their lanterns

against the dark woods, hungry.