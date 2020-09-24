One Poem by William Wright

To a Minor Chinese Poet of the Kunlun Mountains
In your ancient and final hour,
when the moon scraped the horizon,
no longer a white fire
to guide you to the village of willows,
the ink had run dry,
your blood heavy, your spine
curved as the arc of distant lanterns.
When you sat, then collapsed into snow,
your strange verse fled
unperturbed down glacial streams
and into the starlit valley,
teeming with the glowing red fish
that drifted through your dreams.
So it is true no politicians ever championed
your scrolls that flashed
like dying stars
on which the eight immortals cast
their narrow immutable gaze.
So the villagers of Xinjiang
still swing their lanterns
against the dark woods, hungry.
Header photo of yurt village in front of Karakul Lake in Xinjiang, China, with the Kunlun Mountains in the distance by Chainarong Phrammanee, courtesy Shutterstock.