At the Fountain of the Fallen Angel in Retiro Park

Madrid



But aren’t we all fallen angels, I thought

as I limped over with one ankle recalling

an old sprain—drawn to darkness

and gravity: Bosch’s bulimic creature enthroned

and swallowing the damned whole

only to excrete

them.

What was there ever to do in Paradise

except leave—the way my son has left me

for the mired world.

The sun blandishes

the angel’s wing and my hand

as I sketch the serpent entwining

his right wrist

and thigh.

Down below

iguanas with crenellated heads

spew the water—between fangs—

he may never drink.

Hasn’t it always been a story of thirsts unquenched

and the struggle not to struggle: torso writhing—

wrist writing—between ecstasy and angst?

I don’t ask for peace anymore,

just another fallen one

to strain against.

Ode to Chufa



When the orxata ladies shook a few

wrinkled pebbles into my hand,

hard to believe these tiny tubers

these petrified raisins

dry as a wadi bed

could, when ground up and

mixed with sugar, make a milk

as malty as they do.

Orxata. All I hear is the ladle

stirring up the cream-cool

drink in a steel vat before

the pour into a glass

of summer. May you always

remain my Barcelona

my entrance into Mediterranean

light, my delight in the local.

May you never appear

in New York except for these

few crumbs I keep in a blue ceramic

shoe to remind me why

memory is composed of what

we hold near from a distance.

Sharon Dolin Manual for Living. Her translation from Catalan of Gemma Gorga’s Book of Minutes appeared in the Field Translation Series (Oberlin College Press, 2019). Her memoir Hitchcock Blonde is forthcoming from Terra Nova Press in June 2020. She is associate editor of Barrow Street Press and director of



Read additional work by Sharon Dolin appearing in Terrain.org: is the author of six poetry collections, most recently. Her translation from Catalan of Gemma Gorga’sappeared in the Field Translation Series (Oberlin College Press, 2019). Her memoiris forthcoming from Terra Nova Press in June 2020.She is associate editor of Barrow Street Press and director of Writing About Art in Barcelona Read additional work by Sharon Dolin appearing in Terrain.org: “Catalan Calendar,” a finalist for our 10th Annual Contest in Nonfiction, and “French Flares,” nonfiction.



Header photo by by SvetlanaSF, courtesy Shutterstock.

