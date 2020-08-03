Letter to America by Rae Paris



Mourning Poem

after Xacuabš, after Lucille Clifton’s “Blessing the Boats,” after Joy Harjo’s “Eagle Poem”



For those who have lost their breath,

For those in the moment of

Losing their breath,

May you find your way home.

For those fighting

With every last breath,

May you hold on.

For those grieving the ones

Whose breaths have been stolen,

And for those ruptured from the ones

Dreaming hard to remain,

May you be held.

May we be present for you.

May we offer clean water and air,

Food from these lands, growing things,

Tender hands, a safe place to live,

Room to breathe, tiny poems,

What should always be,

Whatever you want or need.

May we say your names

Each morning and evening,

Whisper them throughout the day,

Every one.

With each breath,

May we pull each other close

And remember you.