Letter to America by Teddy Macker

To the End

i say praise

praise the sound of this rain

i say lament

grieve shake collapse

throw up your hands

but praise

praise this hard passing rain

the prosperous near sounds

of dripping-from-eaves

the surround sound

of clement iris roar

and let the wonder come

that still it falls upon us

down to this earth

night’s kindness

total mother

filling the creek for the badger

gracing the sleep of your daughter

running its hooves on the tin roof

of the barn

hear it leave now move out

towards the islands

drifting shawl of mercy

drawn over anchored boats

bird-spattered buoys

touching the back of a dolphin as it rises

for a breath

touching the slick maximal back

two drops on the dorsal

which now slips back

under

into the cold

faultless

cathedral