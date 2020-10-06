Three Poems by Emily Tuszynska

The Mountain

Each morning of my stay I walk down to the lake,

carrying my empty bowl. A line of beached canoes

lies tipped on the cut grass, hulls gray

as the low sky. No one ever seems

to take them out. The lake rests undisturbed,

flatly reflecting the mountains

that rise from its far shore, their steep flanks

half-sheared of Douglas fir, slashed by logging roads

that veer improbably straight up. I hardly look

at the mountains. I’m in the brambles,

reaching for blackberries so large you might

mistake them for plums, and by some miracle

even in this sun-less September, enough replenished

each morning to fill my bowl. For three days the air

is acrid with smoke held down by cloud.

Then overnight the wind changes, and the sky

lifts like a blue wing above new distance.

There, behind and above the slopes

I thought mountains, the real mountain

rises, as if fulfilling a promise I didn’t know

had been made. The lake turns white

with its reflection. It is like the evening hour

when the day-long drone of trucks and chainsaws

finally halts and a massive silence swings open.

The next morning, a blue haze, the mountain

gone again. But now I feel how the whole landscape

shifts toward the submerged weight of it,

as the heart tilts toward a prayer too heavy

to put into words. Toward a hope not even named

as prayer. The common hope of a whole people, that large.

Floodplain

All morning in mid-labor

not ready for the hospital

walking the floodplain



the earth still soft

waters receded

tulip poplars

knotted sycamores

clumps of grass

ghosted with silt



the trees leaned downstream

from many floods

I clung to them



my sisters I thought if I thought at all

somehow the term did not seem wrong



the ground was washed bare



fibrous roots exposed

slack water

dusty with pollen



we walked and rested and walked again

bowing

then kneeling

to each contraction as it came



some bright bit of blue

caught on the far bank

without panic

I felt each crest carry me farther

away from you

away from familiar ground



in the spaces between

your hands

lightly—

the air on my face—



perhaps I was the trees



their massive trunks shifting

as wind poured

through high branches



perhaps I was the riverbed

or the light as it pulsed between moving leaves



from all about us

a wordless insistence

deep in my interior

the forest the water rising

Tundra Swans at the Great Marsh

At any moment half the swans are airborne,

birds loping awkwardly into heavy flight

only to veer back for another splashdown,

wakes unzipping the sky’s half-frozen image.

Over everything floats the constant, urgent

clamor of their multitudinous calling,

layered voices airy with an arctic

emptiness brought to this protected edge

of a landscape rivered by highways, its parking lots

glittering like open water from the air.

Another winter at the refuge, though

projections show their winter territory

leaping north within ten years. There’s no

permanence. Just this cacophonous splendor,

the children too now running in circles, flapping

and shouting, birds wheeling and landing and rising,

the winter marsh all wind and current and wing.