Four Poems by Jocelyn Casey-Whiteman

Safekeeping

When even the soul is exhausted, consider the clouds

both of this world yet mercifully unbound.

Near dusk, sycamores lace a sky rouge to blue.

The forest in winter sounds different

than the forest in summer. Underground, snow helps

assemble moss and purple phlox. I keep amorous

through every darkness, brave inside a cave of pain.

Nights I feared for my life, I remembered how,

even in the coldest rain, you led me back to the canopy

and held me until I glimpsed

beyond the seen. I chose not to lose myself in a ravel

of rattan vines but rather grow here

where roses can gather and relax. I tremble

with truth. Trees continue.

Solastalgia

Yellow birds undisturbed in rainbright trees,

light sifts through to the river where underwater grass

homes bluefish. Stones slow rush.

Underneath, roots share

where there’s difficult reach. A leaf, fallen,

becomes a gondola for ants gliding in muck.

The hum of blooms brilliant with bees.

Resting in their burrows, night animals wrap

in a shawl of shadow or evening halo.

Underground, worms organize earth,

repair where shovels tore. We refuse

to give up on this world like we refuse

to give up on each other.

Near dusk, sense sharpens, spreads.

Benediction

Half-moons of grit tip my nails;

my blue dress frayed to silken veins.

I made a nest of the life I was given

and thought it was enough.

The forest threads a tapestry of sun, wood, green,

small scurry inside a mood moss log

if you listen.

Thank you for steering me through

the madness of man’s myth.

It’s vital to remember what water does to light

and the world as a song that does not end.

I give my all, after all.

You, even at your most unearthly,

have never seemed a stranger to me.

Sonnet, Eclipsed

Maybe you forgot yourself

on your way to the beginning.

Bare-throated bellbird beating inside a cage

of ribs, locked by muscle’s memory

of was and wasn’t. Love is not jail

but the mud, twigs, and spit that make the space

for you to live while the moon envelops

the sun for a cold hour. The meadow

slips from sight.

The fragrance of four-o’clocks unfurls

at noon. Halos and fogbows hard to fathom.

Do not fear the owl light.

Under skin, colors circle and sing

when you’re ready to listen.