Four Poems by Collier Brown

Starlings

Over Rome,

indecipherable birds

collapse or clone

or bend twilight

into contra-

diction. They have

no idea they’re even

here; otherwise,

how could they give

so much secret away

for nothing?

Dialogue of Self and Self, Having Lost Track of Earth on Google Maps

Let’s not give up yet, I said.

Let’s let the mint and nimblewill

wake to say their say.

Let’s start a fire, here’s a paper bag.

Let’s wait until the ibis

builds her miles abruptly up.

Let’s sleep by dim cinders

near the gold-black pond.

Ok, I said. I’ll leave this truck

inside a ditch.

I’ll hide silkworms from snow

inside my clothes.

Heads or tails, no matter what,

(I say it to myself like this)

I won’t look past the ocean

to see the ocean.

I won’t climb down a hole

to find the sky.

And Now for the Difficult Part

Check email right

now. Last good

memory, to tweet.

Haven’t seen a star

all year. One white deer

in a photograph—

the photograph,

to supplement

one white deer.

Prediction: leopard moths

no more, neither

June heat, and ice

along the sparrow’s wire.

Always the difficult part:

happiness. But before

the quick delete,

watch this: cicadas

on the branch undress.

Send this: a vase of weeds.

Build this: a fire

on the fallen tree.

Take this: my hand,

we’ll slip into the lake,

and then,

dry off slow in smoke,

and then

into the bees, follow me.

I’m Not Nostalgic but Mars Doesn’t Have My Beech Trees

In flood stories: earth revives, the rains

dry up for white birds—but the raven,

remember? Never seen again.

Wasn’t new life he was looking for.