Another Second, Another 24 Million Pounds: A Cento*



This is the land / where whales were mountains,

where the streets became shadows

so the minnows could have some wiggle room.

One cargo ship going out. One cargo ship coming in.

As things grow rarer, they enter the ranges of counting,

so I load my / pockets and mouth.

The clouds and stars didn’t wage this war

hour after hour in daylight and dark

under silt. An owl lifts from a poplar,

the meat surprisingly white, / tasteless.

Where basalt meets granite and grains meet valleys,

we offer our land as fuel.

She burns like a shot glass of vodka.

By the coal-burning plants in Ohio, with its

cottonmouths zipper through the black water,

my garden of lambs, my pig parts,

swarmed with monarchs and swallowtails.

The extravagant mountains the bees in fluorescent hives.

One day we will hold the earth / again. As if She were a love.

With the night falling we are saying thank you

creaking world, how it flowers all.

* All lines are from Ghost-Fishing: An Eco-Justice Poetry Anthology edited by Melissa Tuckey, foreword by Camile T. Dungy.

* Lines are from the following authors in this order: Linda Hogan, Sara Goudarzi, Jane Mead, Camille T. Dungy, Jane Hirshfield, Ross Gay, Adrienne Rich, Pippa Little, Arthur Sze, Elizabeth Jacobson, Brenda Hillman, Wendell Berry, Yusef Komunyakaa, Maria Mazziotti Gillan, Ann Fisher-Wirth, Melissa Tuckey, Brian Brodeur, Clare Rossini, Tim Seibles, W.S. Merwin, and Linda Hogan.

* The title references the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per second as recorded in “Carbon Dioxide Emissions Rise to 2.4 Million Pounds Per Second”. December 2, 2012. Accessed on September 5, 2018.

Something Called Extinction



My father is the king

of gambled cards. One arm robot, one

voice thief, one hand jackpot, the other

release. There are rumors of

something called extinction, but

I’m too alive to feel it in my day-

gown amid spilling monarchs

where Mother is always happy

to let others make the plans. Her

eye sockets are sunken on the side

to better see predators. Dad and I look

straight ahead toward the future. She asks,

Don’t you think the future will stalk you

by sideways-surprise? And it will,

as will skin blistering pearls

of carcinoma, as will plastics birthing

pallets of islets, as will oceans

acidifying shells of mollusks. For now,

I remind my parents there is one more

generation, at least. Father breathes out

four dinner plates and sets down the tines

while Mother sucks in relief

as heat slicks her sugared teeth.

Charlotte Pence’s first book of poems first book of poems Many Small Fires (Black Lawrence Press, 2015) received an INDIEFAB Book of the Year Award from Foreword Reviews. She is also the author of two award-winning poetry chapbooks and the editor of The Poetics of American Song Lyrics . Her poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction have recently been published in Harvard Review, Sewanee Review, Southern Review, and Brevity. Her next poetry collection titled Code will be published by Black Lawrence Press in July. She is the director of the Stokes Center for Creative Writing at the University of South Alabama.



