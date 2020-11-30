Two Poems by Brendan Galvin



Courtship

Now the mockingbird sits in the bittersweet,

clear-eyed as a monk, waiting for

the möbius strip of its repertoire,

snapped by the cold, to mend,

and the grounded heron

looks like a negative of a marsh-side

cedar over there, feathers

puffed for insulation. Dr. Zhivago weather,

and nightly now, under the snow moon,

the owls are singing of love and death,

the big ticket items that leave us

tongue-tied.

Singing the way

they were meant to, in miles of

moonwhite on snow, in leaf scutter

magnified by silence, in the fallen

shadows of trees slain by this moon.

Death or love, his basso profundo

across the frozen river leaves no room

for smalltalk. Then hers, from a farther grove,

I know who you are, too.

Across a serious bay, four states,

and a saltwater sound, may you and I

do as well through these redundant

winter nights. May the sweet talk

of the four of us never falter.

Best March Breakfast

Because an icicle thick as

a pro tackle’s forearm

has hung out there

for fifty winters, and a nuthatch

yesterday clutched it, sipping

the dripmelt, and after sunset

a shadow tiptoed across the deck,

coyote, to sit like something

out of Aesop beneath

the suet cage, and wish,

I am not hoping for the day

when butterflies turn

into money, or even the minute

when a brown clench

on the other side of this glass

unfists a spider turned in

on a grudge larger than

any headsman’s axe.

But especially because this

morning the ground’s

in motion, a flock of bobwhites

foraging, their backs like

pine duff. In only forty

cubic feet, three illustrations

in twenty-four hours of life

wanting to be life.