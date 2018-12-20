Harrier Weather



Would it head for contrail height

or hump and close and streak

crosswise down the atmosphere?

This morning you thought for a moment

you were seeing a swallow

hanging out on the edges of serious

sun-closing autumn clouds, but

that’s a Northern harrier,

a marsh hawk, you said with

pride of certainty, since for years

you’ve recognized them

by the white band at the tail base

as they skim summer dunes.

Another year on an April afternoon

you thought, That has to be

a courtship flight, the male rising

and falling in deep sine waves

along the hillsides, not as zany as

the woodcock’s overture to love,

but bizarre enough.

All you know about the marsh hawk

you might have learned in a book

instead of over years on the hoof,

going shank’s mare, stacking the miles.

Good man yourself. Take that first time

on Corn Hill Road one May

when that male over the marsh

let go of a furry ball you thought

at first he fumbled, until

his partner flying thirty feet

below fielded it—how many

have seen that?—and bore

it off to something she could hear

crying me me in the tall grass.

An Arable Bog



My grandfather knew one

when he saw one, and ditched this plot

so the vernal pools ran to his

tended beds. Fallow now and grown

complex with its two-year

reprieve from my tiller, I study

its weeds. A breeze with

a northern edge to it is lifting

and dropping them into a green chop.

Even their names can contain

barbs, spurs, hooks,

stubborn glues and beaks.

Sticktight and spotted henbit,

for instance, burdock, sandspur,

bristlegrass. There’s catbriar,

veteran of battles, a coil of claws,

and putting out flowers among

this tangle as though they were

slumming, several foxgloves.

Folks’ gloves in my grandmother’s

lexicon, for the hands of the wee folk.

Once in Ballyloskey a parched little man

begged cottage-to-cottage for a ladle

of water, as she told it, and the woman

who wet his thirst became rich thereafter,

as the nay-sayers withered away.

The wise farmer in Ireland still won’t

plow a faery rath under, nor I these

belled foxgloves for similar reasons.

Praise to the story-teller, and to

my grandfather whose strawberries

hung on for years after he’d gone,

and to the resilience of scrappy weeds

that arrived here in ships’ ballast

and wool bales and a breeze like today’s,

and the flops of Bill Hollis’s cows.

Paired in Time



1.

Let’s take to our deck chairs

while we can, and watch

the year come apart as all

years have and will:

the marsh releasing seeds

in floaters and silky stars

rising and falling through the air

lighter than mosquitoes and

uncatchable in our palms,

as if we could impede

their progress anyway. Above,

on the edge of that

autumnal cloud, a single mote,

a raptor hanging like

a hauled anchor, one more

emblem of departure, though

at that height who could say

which kind of hawk? And still

farther above it all,

the occasional silver jet streak.

Whoever can say how deep

that blue is above everything

can also count the number

of Saturday lovers flying into

Logan today, and all

who have met the way we have,

by grace or luck paired in time.



2.

Consider the three-hundred million things

against our ever happening into the Thing

we are, like how far Centerville, Iowa

is from here, and what an elegant

high school majorette you must have been

in your white boots, Muse, while I was

spraying liquid asphalt on the back roads

of New England. Poetry makes nothing

happen? Your poems and mine

made us happen, after you found me

and phoned to say of a garden

I planted in a quarterly

that you’d never look at a toad

in the same way again. Was it chance

on a fall evening coming home from Ciro’s

that you would sing me Edith Piaf

in your perfect French? Are our common

Donegal origins chance? Because

I would appear at age 77 in your mailbox,

on the cover of your daughter’s

alumni magazine, I no longer believe in chance.

One Answer

When will I be like the swallow?

— Pervergilium Veneris



You will be like the swallow when

you stop noticing the pine warbler’s

lunula, and the fiddleheads

risen and gossiping together

like a tribe of African meerkats.

It could mean turning a deaf ear

to imperfection, to that robin singing

like a rusty whip-poor-will

from a promontory branch,

its livery wasted on these dusks,

its broken thrush music seeming to draw

starbursts out of the sleeping trees,

red dwarfs in the maples,

the constellated petals of wild apple.

It could signal an end to nights of rain

when the earth softens and swells so

you feel it and wonder how anyone

anywhere ever thought it was flat.

You remember eyes that glittered

like ice flowers on a lapel

when you were seven or eight,

the way her perfume began to overrule

the cold and blend with the heater’s

purr, though not her name.

O swallow, is it worth the loss of

such fragments to be unbroken,

to be unaware of the sibilant lettuce

issuing invitations under its own steam

in the cold frame,

and the way asparagus

gasps and aspires in its trenches, its purple

helmets rising again as the forays begin,

the fighting back over lost ground?

Header photo by Montipaiton, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Brendan Galvin by Ellen Galvin.

