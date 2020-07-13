Four Poems by Anna B. Sutton

Fjord

low moon casts the world in brushstroke—

cleaves the distance carved by slow melt,

so i could reach out and touch the craggy

slide of my opposite shore. or so it seems.

contained: a sculpted wreck, snow pelt, the muffled

step of a bull moose, antler of hot breath escaping

the forest of its mouth. nearby, a husband and wife

clasp hands in my dusk. the black planets of a harp’s

eyes watch from my water. these creatures are

mostly night—begging at the moon, close enough

to kiss. they cut channels in each other—gathering

and releasing the silt of their terrains. this is how

they find their language—whisper of current

against my slope of smooth, wet shale.

Wolves

what come wing

drop branch

to snow we listen

close we fast

our slow we

move we quiet no

scrape no claw on

ice we pack

what fire break

mantle what

wreckage

of tree our

wound a wing

open in sun

we tongue

the bone want

marrow get

snow we fight

what furnace

of teeth our tangle

of hide we snarl

blood wing

what sun gone

blood song done

Aubade for Polar Night

on the third day we lose daylight

storm swallows an ephemeral sun

and seals our doors with snowdrift

if this is how we die i’ll take it

yesterday the snowpack laid me flat

along our piece of shore

showed us both the hungry harp

searching for a wounded bird

not the pair of us not our laughter

it’s dangerous this world we chose

to build a home to carry home

wolves take up the woods around us

this isn’t metaphor i’m speaking plain

we have nothing but night today

even the tide has tucked itself in

we’re bound and allowed to return

Fjord (Reprise)

Who owns the ice

I cliff this tide

The mother of land-

scape is violence

My father, slide