Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series

Why We Have Pelicans

Forget about the beak,

the famous neck pouch,

and just watch them glide

one foot above their shadows on the water.

Salt. That’s the edge

you can smell in the wind.

And there isn’t

a bright enough word—

not sun,

not squint,

not your-hand-like-a-visor—

for the light reflecting off of blue.

There’s a line of them now…

maybe ten; no, a dozen…

like a sentence

from an unread book.

Chapter 1: So the sea made pelicans.

Chapter 2: They dipped their beaks

and hauled the shoreline up,

Chapter 3: then the grasses and animals.

And last of all us.