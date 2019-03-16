Arctic Accordion

for Strand



In my other life, when I was a Polar explorer,

the cold was penetrating—like the way air enters

an accordion. Being raised by bears

though, I was used to it. I would wait at the rim

for something to move in the blue-black shimmering,

then drop a paw into the frigid surface,

pressed under my own image for a fish.

Sometimes I pulled up scales,

sometimes memory:

You wait at the water in all that cold.

Then you hear a kind of music

on the wind, as if it were schooling all around

and you hear it.

You’re inside the music, everything

immediately around you, which in that moment

feels like everything there is. Then you are back

on your haunches, in the near silence of thought,

or the absence as you let go—

of memory, and it swims back toward that unlit quarter

beneath the frigid rim of something you

will never understand, even though it is quite familiar.

Riad

I want to place a river / In the prison.

I want to steal the cells / And throw them in the sea

— Riad Saleh Hussein



Deaf, you could find a dog whistle

Inside your mind

And ignore it

Because you were writing a poem then.

On the streets of Damascus,

Coffee shops in Aleppo

There is a shadow

Walking around shouting at officials.

Who would erase smoke

With their hands, who would banish

Words for choking

And the way they get inside you

Like aspirin? You wanted

To be an earthquake and shake

Idle hearts. Thieves

Stole your bed, have hidden it

Inside a cloud.

I am stealing you

Right now. The mist

Lingers over Asia, extends

All the way to Aleppo. Over your stolen grave,

It refuses to leave,

Denies the wind

Its place in the world—

Cigarette smoke from his lips,

The kiss he gave everyone,

And one last wish for a life

Like love

Blown out of his lungs.

Scott Minar is consulting translations editor at Crazyhorse, the author of four books of poetry (two of which have been translated into Arabic), and author or editor of three textbooks on poetry writing. His essays and poems have appeared in Poetry International, The Paris Review, Ninth Letter, The Newfoundland Herald, Alquds Al-Arabi (Arabic Jerusalem/London), and other journals.



