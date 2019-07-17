Spring Woods



1

Could you see through time this closed porch

beginning to remember, or, as some old friends said,

beginning to resemble names the miles made familiar,

and the lifetimes saved in them, what might you learn

from Coeur d’Alene, from time applying the guide-book

rules-of-thumb to western creatures, according to colors,

sounds, flashing parts you’d think there’s no mistaking,

more for the fun than certitude, for work we might make

light of by returning, and the learning, as that goes,

matched to the states, the sidewalks where pilgrims knelt

before approaching, to climb or sigh for stuff they

had in mind to ask there, leaving their tools dialed back,

the course of obsolescence built into the language

they’d been born for, tasked by the schooling, by mornings

away or village salaries, by views they’ve kept up with,

beginning in time, it seems, and delivered who knows where,

if not these topmost branches clouds and blue make

something of, even as budding might, and twenty states, or

the steps you try along the stone road to the post-box,

back into woods again, where the garage door’s raised despite

the critters it might welcome, a little slow as yet,

with the winter dreams mid-April, sheet by sheet, displays

a way through. What if the coffee’s strong, from hours

in the carafe, or the sun stands up, encouraging line after

watched line, worked or wasted finally, meaning

to prove some vibrancy exists in its expressing, in scenes

we’ve spent a buck per mile to discover, playing

their own parts now, as we, come gladly to, acquaint ourselves

in the communion, inclined as we are to celebrate,

back to these spring woods, where cardinals and doves

let finches ornament the moment, and later, after dark,

these peepers seem to own the night themselves, the dark’s

benign patrols, on the limbs they’ll leave to a night’s

own entertainments, with so many ways of saying once,

of saying suppose, saying the joys and praises sensed,

and better, we believe, to feel how good we get

at this, and twenty states, and the ways

of telling it.



2

What was that but growing up, with all its variants?

What, if father had welcomed that move west

and his promotion, would Denver have meant for kids

from Irish, German, and Italian neighborhoods,

and how would I get to Laramie, east again into Ohio, and

home with you, Elizabeth, with our Sebring woods

and poems, porch chairs and photographs, Lord knows,

I could not be without, emboldened by all of it,

by twenty states, and so many ways of being heard, as these

two decades seem, and, as ever, gaze and glance

and gesture, trying ourselves out, where we’ve arrived

to celebrate our travel at this table, to see

nine thousand miles, this season in a new year, enjoying

the woods informed by how many takes on seeing,

even these peepers, love, missed in our absence then, and

these, correcting balance, being here, these

evenings in woods made new again by musing, as sequoia,

ponderosa, aspen, as Joshua, we make believe,

might well anticipate, the good garnered humors lingering,

speaking to us, shared in continent-wide songs

we hear as layers, lyrics the moon assists tonight, and

the earth, seen commonly, from how many million

miles, as it comes round mindfully, to a glimpse, mood,

to these Ohio woods southeast of Cleveland, these

ocean-whispered groves, towering and teasing pictures,

their place in the local tones, tunes, approvals, in

this work we share, these anniversaries joined alike

by travel and returning, so that we might

be anywhere.

