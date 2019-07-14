Definitions



Word: an interval,

a needle biopsy

of a waterfall,

making digital

the rinse of experience

by jot and tittle.

Poetry, I think,

is the distant-thunder sound

in the drying ink.

Terminator



The Terminator

is the line separating—

not the hemispheres,

that’s the Equator—

but the one separating

certain metaphors.

One terminator:

that knapped core, the inner curve

of the crescent moon.

Another, later

in our romance, that scythe-swerve

down the face of soon.

One is the future

severing, leaving the past

to its own story.

One a new suture

down the calvarium of

memento mori.

Good as a Mile



The sky replies to questions posed

by human senses, only those.

The sky is coy that way. It gulls.

It flimmers to the human pulse.

As nights are that which is not days,

the mirror dimples to our gaze.

Cast and casting; call, response,

candle daylit in the sky’s sconce—

Askance I saw it, then. How else?

(the steering-wheel was carousels)—

Our complement is all outdoors;

a fair likeness, too, of course.

Here’s a story, by the bye

of how a mote caught in my eye—



§



Today, driving, I glimpsed the moon.

A halfmoon, to be more precise,

small smear on an afternoon—

And all of a sudden as it struck my eyes

it wasn’t the moon,

man-tracked, myth-worn, penny-sized,

nor retinal nick, nor rhyme on rune,

but a rock on the windshield, white as the Christ,

an immense, nonce, fully round

planetary thing,

locked in a gravitational partner-swing

with everything.



§



Not “the moon,” I’m telling you! Not a pale communion-wafer, but an astral entity, curving, stippled, dented, an entire rock sky yawing steeply away on the shadowed side, adrift. It was bigger than gibbous. It looked sensational as one of those artist’s impressions of “Callisto rising, as seen from the surface of Ganymede.” It felt like science fiction. I almost swerved the car.



§

Can I hope to make you see this as I did?

Haven’t you, too, yawned late, to witness—what,

some astral smirch or other—forecast aurora—

aphelion eclipse—the guaranteed closest approach

of Mars, or Jupiter, or any dirty comet

pinking its horizon, per advertisement,

commending mind to empyrean,

murmuring wan words like there?—then

there? forefingering night—well, haven’t you?—

and, just as in this failed linguistic instance,

missed it?

Tidal



Patient, the sea-seiche,

sorting according to size

cobbles down the beach…

Here’s Ocean’s wheeze—seas

clicking into sentient speech

in Demosthenes—

Think, then, tide on stone,

self-organizing no end.

Large; small; smaller; none.

Richard Kenney teaches at the University of Washington, and lives with his family on the Olympic Peninsula. His new book, titled Terminator, will be released by Knopf this coming October.



Read Richard Kenney’s Letter to America poems originally appearing in Terrain.org.



