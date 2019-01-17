Finalist : Terrain.org 9th Annual Contest in Poetry

Draft for a Maquette

On Keith Andrews’ Sculpture at Rensing Center



The birds here have practiced sly—

they so clearly know I watch;

They poise in the trees,

hide head nods, wing flicks, blinks.

The leaves, the ones shaped like

long green eyes, look back at me—

seeing being seen, a trick like art’s.

It’s paper birch, I learned.

The fallen in layers—birch, maple,

pin oak—lair the groundlings:

beetles whose toothed

forearms are jaws; three kinds

of ants, little infinities with heads;

crickets who’ll fiddle thighs

tonight from under

the mulch-to-be,

some of which the sculptor will mold

onto the clay figures:

they’ll be be-leaved,

children of earth, sublimed.

Alchemy’s everywhere here.

His clay maquette’s

a nominalist poet’s dream:

Hebrew letters one side,

human forms seamlessly joined

on the other. The figures act

what the letter’s shape implies:

One bends back, hair

streaming earthward, hands reaching

up, away from the ground

that flecks and earths him:

It others both. The four letters say

“Thou mayest,” and maybe

“Thou mayest not.”

They all mime God, whose word

both is and does.

Is that why the birds hide?

They must speak Hebrew:

their round and crested bodies

sound the Oh’s and Ah’s elided

from God’s secret names,

vowels, vowed to secrecy,

flickering behind the leaves,

the woods their words.

God of the Faded Blue Pickup



Red star maple, green star

maple, cloud a blue eye

pokes into: you’re there,

aren’t you? Who idles

in the aisles that poplars’ fat arrows

pierce and boat, in the woods we are

perched in, on the deck, my eyerie,

in my I’lls and I’ds. You imbue

even the pick-up, a faded gray blue,

which totes a red lawn mower,

a green tool box, and who

or what else I can’t see, as you

or it or he or she passes below, little lives

and deaths and loves, dust, dents,

gouges, survived.

Come now. Let me see you,

who churr in mother bird, warble

falling-water bird’s two bars—

he says them over and over, they are

so clear, so what he longs to say.

You’re camouflaged,

dieseling the next truck, homage

to your native fire, bound and ringed.

Maybe you even trip out

on unlikelihoods mapped

eons ago—inventions that can’t

surprise you, who divined

the splendors and horrors

we can imagine.

Now the dog barks four

at a time, an owning or warning

that fissures the sky for hours.

You might fit that furrow

once you decide

to be ours. Are you the after-

ward, widening the silence

that guards you?

Will I know it for yours?

Ee-Er, Ee-Er, video, video

says another bird, who probably

also is you.

Header photo by Don Pablo, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Mary B. Moore by Toril Lavender.

