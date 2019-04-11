“My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” (arranged for Brazen Bull)

A Greek device used to torture . . . the Brazen Bull

had an acoustic setup that converted human screams into

the sound of a bull . . . [through] a complex system of tubes and stops

— Medieval Chronicles



Bellow and bellicose and the men and the man’s crying

on the stand red-faced arrogant even in distress are furnacing

hot new foundries in the news melting the metals they have

always melted and women are singing in the burning bronze

and also and also me and the time I was six and twenty and twelve and forty

and I believe and of thee I sing of the scared-into and the clamped-quiet

woods of shame bottle shatter and condoms’ spent fireworks’

rocket-red glare in another song that is not the song the women

sing in the key of keys-spiked-from-fists for the last three blocks and the dream

of another door sweet land of liberty of thee of me in the burning

beast where whoever stokes the fire and turns the knob

is righteous is the liberty bell’s hard shell in the land of our fathers

our fathers our fathers the clapper of the women’s laced boots

the women’s high heels the women’s bare feet that do not sound like bells

from inside that do not sound like singing but the snorting

of ancient pipes to the tubes to the sky of I don’t believe and she was paid

and she wants she only she sweet sweet land sweet lamb

of a girl in the quiet that was never quiet in the prolonged burning

of the woods and the rills that is just a pretty word for a stream

where a girl should take off her clothes and the bull will come the bear

will come in his suit of a beast and will be a prince inside so the girl should

kneel to be pawed to be eaten to believe he is who he says he is

and she should love him when he takes his fur off and her mortal

tongue should wake to sing as it melts of the pilgrims’ pride that she’s saved

for him in the templed hills of the dark bronze body that is not

her body closed and cast into a form around her where she cries and it bellows

Great God our king and our fathers’ God to thee and thee and let

freedom ring through its nose and its breath and the piped-to-silence

steam of her voice hot enough inside to break the rocks.

