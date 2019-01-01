Implicit



Simply the last one

writes in gold on a pale

blue cheek bone of sky

above a hill.

Gaunt cows in a field

go on forgetting,

their curiosity twitching

on and off

like a series of casual maimings:

beheaded garter snakes, heaps

of wingless bees, the sweet

neighborhood children

thinking of lunch as they work.

Could it be the last one,

a chime

of the not and never?

There it goes, fading now,

and we can’t stop its going.

Should we

hold hands, perhaps

sing? Offer all we have

if only? Is it so

important, really? When

you think about it

who cares if it’s the last one, just

like each of us

becoming rumor

of an absent mist, light of a long

dead star

in our future past?

Who cares but our barren

and angry sister, the earth,

remembering plenitude.

Header photo by Andrew Mayovskyy, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Christopher Howell by Joni Sternbach.

