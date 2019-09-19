Bill Stafford, 100



Bill Stafford would never claim perfection,

the neat round number. Rather, he was about

edges, observation, lingering doubt,

the stuff of happenstance and reflection,

ease and mystery. He’d ask sly questions,

answer with a slight shrug or nod. No shouts.

Lines might include mountain, wind, button, trout,

family. He was without pretension.

If he were still alive at one hundred,

I’d guess him still alert, sturdy enough

to jot a few dozen early morning words.

To acknowledge the day, he might have said,

For the sky, a century’s not so tough.

Then he’d take pen, write of cloud, weather, bird.

Sestina for William Stafford



Of course, the trick to poetry

is to have pen and paper. Words

on a page will make song—

the words can’t help themselves. Plain

ones say it better, or so I was taught

by a man born and raised in Kansas,

who took plain Kansas

with him in the poetry

he later wrote. His parents taught

him to honor both land and words.

That wasn’t so hard on the plains

where the grass made an easy song

for a boy who listened well, for song

sang everywhere first in Kansas

and then beyond. The plains

later became mountain and coast. Poetry

didn’t mind. The words

spilled their magic, taught

him music, taught

him, yes, writing was his song,

that he could scribble gray words,

not just shiny red ones. Kansas

was good enough—and poetry

would nod its head. Simple and plain

it was (though simple and plain

could be profound). Poetry taught

him, too, to question poetry

and reinvent song,

which made for a Kansas

that he filled with words

like sky, sun, wind. Words

that started on the plains—

Hutchinson, Kansas—

transported him to Oregon, and taught

him to be. His enduring song:

have pen, paper, and make poetry—

there are only words. He taught

that plain and true made real song.

A Kansas man. His avocation: poetry.

is a writer with 11 books and a fiddler with nine CDs. Also a band leader and educator, since 1995 he’s often toured as Alaska’s Fiddling Poet. More at kenwaldman.com (and trumpsonnets.com ). The poems here are from a manuscript to be published by Mezcalita Press.

Header photo by Danielmb6, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Ken Waldman by Art Sutch.

