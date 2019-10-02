Walking to My Father’s Grave,

I Pass His Old Garden



The trees are gone. Not even a stump left to guide me.

Instead there are rows of cabbages, snaps peas, carrots.

Where the blossom lay, the new owner’s trench of leeks.

In later years, the garden was all he knew of the world.

The idle release of a marigold and the apple’s journey

toward becoming the hard flesh he took back each morning

and consumed. It’s what I’m thinking of today as I pass

the garden, that soil’s rich motor. What he gazed at

back then, cultivated now by a younger man. But why not

make room for the yams, the sprouts? I’m on my way

with a handful of parsnips. After all, he had no time

for the manicured lawns, nor jars of cut flowers

in shops and cemeteries. He preferred the wild clematis,

the spectral wigs of dandelion flowers seeding

the chapel grounds, their clocks canceling above the dead.

Adam Chiles's first book















first book Evening Land was shortlisted for the Gerald Lampert Award for best debut collection in Canada. His work is forthcoming in The Moth (Ireland) and The Threepenny Review.

