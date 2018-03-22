

The Gap



I can’t name it—

dark absence shadow—whatever,

a sound between your mother’s heartbeat—

that motor of love carrying what moves you toward

the day she’ll be gone, her smell of musk

and basil become yearning—

and silence like that between one lover and the next

when you wake at night to feel what isn’t

under the sheets with you—and sometimes

what isn’t takes your touch

between one leg and the other, back to a place

you can slide your fingers into—

that cavity like the space

from which you came: you know

the explanation, but it makes no sense,

journey of egg to sperm to produce a you

who sprouts like a grape on that umbilical vine

till the day of harvest when that ripe infant falls into

what isn’t there

between what you don’t remember and being

you who grew as fruit from your mother’s parts

and emerged as that membranous someone,

between the absence of her and you:

you squalled at the suddenness

of separation, and you will squall again, tears ferocious

as waters in the swirl of that hurricane

taking her, not you, into the gap

you long to fill with light and love

in its purest form you have known only

from the one who goes ahead into what

you cannot know until you enter it.

Big-Beaked White Birds



My clever dentist has me looking out the window

to see swallows or geese, osprey—or

wild pelicans, even—on the pond

before he leans me back,

hot neck wrap, light chatter

with the girl who congratulates me

on my selection from her menu:

bluegrass at 7 am to keep us all

chipper.

“Those pelicans

don’t come too often,” he says,

and she, “Aren’t they the ones with big beaks?”

He nods, propping my jaw open

and passing little tools,

stuffing and unstuffing my lips with cotton.

“Those pelicans are all over Moses Lake.”

I think of the Biblical baby in the bulrushes,

little dark Egyptian surrounded

by big-beaked white birds

looking down on him, wondering

if he’s edible, before Miriam swoops down

for the rescue: in my mouth, they’re closing in

as the ceremony progresses,

and something dark flies over the pond

beyond the flat TV where a pretty blonde

details disaster (cop shoots

black man again), and I close my eyes behind the glasses

that shield me, thinking

pelican pelican pelican as the dentist wiggles

my cheek and moves the needle

so I don’t even see the point of it.

Dear God



Art Thou present even as

our intestinal walls contract—

living within the bloated belly,

the rashy skin, the pigeon toes?

We look for Thou in the sublime,

but what if Thy beauty is inside

the transubstantiation—rotting

vegetation, steaming excrement piled

by the roadside, bloody exit

of liquid life to feed the big cat

tearing at the flesh of lesser things?

Art Thou in the movement

of water splitting the rock

obliterating hillsides, houses,

the little girl who, breathing mud,

then becomes the muddy thing?

Dost Thou flare in the gaseous neon

on that sign over the strip of spilled trash and those

hungry for needles—taking up residence

in putrid feet, stew of maggots

in diabetic flesh, whatever

takes us down until the skull is

picked clean, bellies of vultures

filled with what was, whilst the winged

Thou flyeth forth to take up

the next transitioning thing?

Lisa Norris’s book Women Who Sleep With Animals won the 2010 Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU) Fiction Prize and was published by SFASU Press. Toy Guns: Stories won the 1999 Willa Cather Fiction Prize and was published by Helicon Nine Press. Poems, stories, and essays have appeared in literary magazines including Smartish Pace, Shenandoah, Fourth Genre, Terrain.org, Ascent, and others. She taught at Virginia Tech for 15 years and now is a professor of English at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington.



Header photo by Picography, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Lisa Norris by Pat Stotler.