Swallows: Common yet Declining





And yet you’ll see them everywhere—

on telephone wire or fence rail,

diving the swale between dunes

riding the sun-baked meadows

uphill through aerials drifting on wind.

Swealwe, suala, swalue, swallow—

they swoop loose of syllables, the ancient

names that called them down.

Iridescent blue and black, masters of the long

glide and liquid reverse. How slowly they go

from hayfield and sea-cliff, so slightly diminished

we hardly notice a few less arrivals.

For still they build in barn rafters

knock the nest, they’ll build again.

If ever once you’ve seen them, shuttling by hundreds

over sea swells, they shake the water from

their wings, they skim

the bright forever—

the drop off, the fly by, the see-able truths.

How the mind hoards beauty and resists the new

news about neonicotinoids in farmer’s fields:

the insecticide casing of seeds

killing off the bees,

diminishing a swallow’s ability to breed.

Who will hear what can’t be heard—

gap in the whirr of singing—another silenced spring?

Header photo by Kanenori, courtesy Pixabay.

