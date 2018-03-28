Dear America



Because of open woodland

With quivering sun patches

Where a bird’s eye might observe a worm

Chiseling under earth’s

Skin—because of granite boulders

Specked by egg cases holding

Spiderlings—because of purple berries

Come sweet in July—chokecherry

Shadblow Nanking

Hips and haws ripening—

Branch nesters build summer nurseries

On the face of our cabin—the same family

Every year or their progeny

On ridgepole purloin crossbeam

Sensitive to each human gesture

On the inside of the glass and when men

Come to paint the fascia or spray

The log base and its foundation

The nester will abandon her clutch

Of eggs—blued by mineral blood—

And begin to weave a new nest

High above squirrels and house cats

For aren’t we all pattern-making animals—

Make a beautiful thing—you’ve done all you can

To battle—a friend said to me

And a people-adapted species—

Nuthatch or chickadee or these

Robins—become a kind of mother country—

Like you America—offering a body each day

For someone to make a waste land—

I would like to weave with the surety

Of that robin—only a heartbeat

And wrist wing to shape her nest—

Come greed come windstorm begin again

Your shaggy cup of mud and spider web

Sandra Alcosser's books of poetry, A Fish to Feed All Hunger and Except by Nature, received the highest honors from the National Poetry Series, Academy of American Poets, Associated Writing Programs, as well as the Larry Levis Award and the William Stafford Award for Poetry. Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Paris Review, Ploughshares, Poetry, and the Pushcart Prize Anthology. She received two individual artist fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and was the NEA's first Conservation Poet for the Wildlife Conservation Society and Poets House, New York, as well as Montana's first poet laureate and recipient of the Merriam Award for Distinguished Contribution to Montana Literature. She founded and directs San Diego State University's MFA each fall and lives in Florence, Montana.

Header photo of nest courtesy Pixabay.