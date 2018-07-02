

Before Winter



Just to go there and breathe that air

and see that river silver through the valley

until I’m within reach of that peace again

with those people along those roads

Just to help cut hay into long windrows

and smell it curing under a harvest moon

then to bale and stack it into their barns

Just to chop and stack firewood for them

and feed their horses fallen apples

Then to wake up hearing acorn woodpeckers

chisel small holes in a tall dead tree

to fit fresh acorns tight into the wood

before winter

Just to hold my breath a little longer

to hear where we quit hearing each other

Then to go back and change some things I said

the way those woodpeckers would carve

new smaller holes for shrunken acorns

fallen away

Or to tell myself now what I need to know

in short whispers here against the cold

that none of us knew then on the changing wind

Divorce Rate in the Northwest



What these mountains had to give

we’ve turned into crates for overseas

No wonder we keep missing each other

cry words words and choose dust

or nails for breakfast

What these mountains had to give

we’ve subdivided into wide closets

and no basements

The dog chained in back bites the hand

while we talk of children in Pakistan

What these mountains had to give

gets the streams choked up and gashing down to bedrock

Where will our dreams now spawn?

No return on that stock—try as we might

Seagulls always find the scent

What these mountains had to give

is lost somewhere under the dam

That beautiful girl I once knew

Celilo—angels leaping round her—

no money no silver or green like hers

What these mountains had to give

comes roaring back in a tsunami of splinters

We run down to dissemble in sawmills

fight over blood incinerating

and wonder why the evening sky turns purple



For thousands of years Celilo Falls was a meeting ground on the Columbia River where people fished for salmon leaping up those cascading waters. Now it is Lake Celilo, behind the Dalles Dam.

Eugene Marckx has settled in the shadow of Mount Pilchuck, among sheep and cattle and horses and rusted cars. Second-growth cedar, hemlock, and spruce are the oldest inhabitants there, above the stones. Poems come to him to show the way back onto the path he left as a boy. He is at work on a novel about clear-cutting. has settled in the shadow of Mount Pilchuck, among sheep and cattle and horses and rusted cars. Second-growth cedar, hemlock, and spruce are the oldest inhabitants there, above the stones. Poems come to him to show the way back onto the path he left as a boy. He is at work on a novel about clear-cutting.

Header photo by James Wheeler, courtesy Pixabay.

